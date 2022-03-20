Culture - Sports Vietnamese runners win big at Da Nang Int’l Marathon Vietnamese runners won major prizes at the 2022 Manulife Da Nang International Marathon, which took place in the central city of Da Nang on March 20.

Culture - Sports Bru Van Kieu ethnics worship the souls of the living Worshiping the souls of the living is one of the unique rituals preserved by the Bru Van Kieu ethnic people in Le Thuy district, in the central province of Quang Binh. Local people believe that worshipping the living helps them have good health and good fortune.