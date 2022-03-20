Official song for SEA Games 31 unveiled
The official song for the upcoming 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) was revealed during a ceremony held in Hanoi on March 20 which honoured outstanding athletes and coaches of the country last year.
The song, composed by renown composer Huy Tuan, is titled ‘Hay toa sang’ (Let’s shine),
It expresses pride in the culture and people of Vietnam, and highlights sportsmanship as well as efforts made to achieve the best results, with lyrics in Vietnamese language and chorus in English.
The song also sends a message of development, solidarity and friendship between Vietnam and international friends.
Composer Huy Tuan said that he is so proud that his work has been chosen among hundreds of entries submitted to the contest. The song is a present dedicated to all athletes, he added, hoping that they will obtain the best results during competitions.
Deputy Director of the Vietnam Sports Administration Le Thi Hoang Yen said the song has easy to memorise lyrics and is hoped to encourage athletes and be favoured by sports enthusiasts at home and abroad.
The SEA Games 31, themed “For a stronger South East Asia”, will run in Hanoi and 11 neighbouring localities from May 12 to 23. It will feature 40 sports with 526 events and expects to attract around 10,000 participants. The biennial event was initially slated for late 2021 but delayed due to the pandemic./.