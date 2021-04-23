Business Hoa Phat earmarks 3.67 bln USD for Hoa Phat Dung Quat 2 iron, steel project Vietnamese steel producer Hoa Phat Group will invest around 85 trillion VND (over 3.67 billion USD) in the construction of its Hoa Phat Dung Quat 2 iron and steel factory project, heard at the company’s annual shareholders’ meeting on April 22.

Business Finnish firms eye investment in Dong Nai Finnish Ambassador to Vietnam Kari Kahiluoto said investors from Finland want to invest in highways, thermal-power, energy, and waste treatment projects in the southern province of Dong Nai at a working session with the local authorities on April 22.

Business Belgian enterprises eye business expansion in Vietnam Belgian enterprises expressed their interest in Vietnam’s economic prospects and business cooperation opportunities in the Southeast Asian country at a talk held in Brussels on April 22.

Business Reference exchange rate down 4 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,179 VND per USD on April 23, down 4 VND from the previous day.