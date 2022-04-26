Officials talk solutions to medical equipment import, e-health declaration problems
Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam on April 25 chaired a meeting with some ministries and sectors to address problems related to medical equipment import and e-health declaration upon arrival.
Officials of health, justice, and finance ministries proposed solutions to existing problems in handling procedures for licensing the import of and certifying the registration for the circulation of medical equipment in the COVID-19 context.
Dam requested the ministers of health and justice to quickly reach consensus on ways for tackling the obstacles, ensure the access to modern medical equipment, facilitate domestic manufacturing, and prevent medication or equipment shortages.
At the meeting, Deputy Minister of Transport Le Anh Tuan reported on the congestion at the areas for handling entry/exit procedures in some international airports over the past days, noting that at Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City, it was not until they arrive at this airport that many passengers began to make health declaration.
Colonel Dang Tuan Viet, Deputy Director of the Ministry of Public Security’s Immigration Department, attributed the problem partly to the limited space and personnel of the airports’ health quarantine areas.
Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam speaks at the meeting on April 25. (Photo: VNA)A representative of the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam underlined the need to provide detailed and all updates about health requirements and e-health declaration guidance for foreigners and overseas Vietnamese wishing to enter the country.
Meanwhile, the health ministry said it is collecting relevant ministries, sectors, and agencies’ opinions about this issue, noting that COVID-19 is still a Class-A infectious disease, so like in other counties, people entering Vietnam still have to make health declaration.
Countries are maximising information technology to simplify entry procedures, the official added.
An inter-ministry delegation will have a working session with Tan Son Nhat Airport on April 26 to discuss solutions to the congestion.
Meanwhile, the ministries of health, public security, and foreign affairs will publicise e-health declaration guidance on their websites, officials said.
Deputy PM Dam demanded ministries and sectors coordinate more closely with one another in this issue, adding that regulations on entry conditions and e-health declaration must be clear, detailed, and easy to be complied with./.