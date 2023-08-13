Off-road car racing tournament kicks off in Buon Don district, the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak on August 13 (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - More than 80 domestic and international teams are taking part in a off-road car racing tournament in Buon Don district, the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak, which opened on August 13.



Entitled “Challenge over mountains and thick forest – Buon Don 2023”, the tournament brings together strong teams from the Republic of Korea, Laos, Cambodia, Thailand and Australia. Racing teams from provinces and cities of Vietnam such as Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang, Thai Nguyen and Lang Son also joined the event.



This is the first professional off-road racing tournament held in the Central Highlands.



The race is divided into three classes including the original class, the upgraded class and the professional class. The track was designed by two leading experts in the field of race design from Australia and Malaysia.



Speaking at the tournament’s opening ceremony, Pham Trung Nghia, Chairman of the People’s Committee of Buon Don district and head of the organising board, said that Buon Don is the land of elephats, with legendary forests and attractive natural landscapes which have great advantages in tourism activities.



Its tourism sector has not developed in par with its potential, and the number of international and domestic visitors to the district is still low, therefore, it is necessary to have such activities to promote and develop tourism, contributing to the socio-economic development of the locality.



The event is expected to be a breakthrough to promote the tourism potential of Buon Don, he said.



The tournament will run until August 17./.