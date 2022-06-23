OLA English language academy offers 500 seats at Cambridge ESOL exams
With more than 1 billion users globally, English is one of the three most popular languages in the world. Therefore, excellent English is the key for the young generation to open the door of knowledge and global integration. To this end, youngsters need to obtain international English certificates such as Cambridge ESOL, IELTS.
The time after school is perfect for students to focus on sharpen their English skills and acquire certificates. On this occasion, OLA English Language Academy offers a special gift of 500 free seats at Cambridge starters, movers, flyers (ESOL) exams, applicable for newly-registered students at OLA.
Inheriting more than 20 years of experience of ILA (Vietnam's leading English education organisation), with the mission of training 1 million excellent Vietnamese students in English, through the programme to award 500 free seats at the exams for Cambridge ESOL certificates, OLA wishes to create more motivation for students to plan to conquer contests for international certificates early, excel in English and confidently reach all dreams in the future.
(Photo courtesy of OLA English language academy)Becoming a student of OLA is a stepping stone for them to build a foundation of knowledge and foster a love of discovering the world, thereby developing comprehensively the four English skills Listening - Speaking - Reading - Writing to confidently take international exams.
1. EQUIPPING SKILLS NEEDED FOR CAMBRIDGE EXAMS: Through lectures integrated with practice of Cambridge exam skills, students can confidently make the highest scores as expected.
2. EXCELLING IN 4 ENGLISH SKILLS LISTENING - SPEAKING - READING - WRITING: Studying with a team of internationally standardized teachers and project-based learning method, combined with indoor and outdoor extracurricular activities, students are enabled to reach comprehensive development.
3. INSPIRING ENDLESS LEARNING: Studying in a modern environment with facilities meeting international standards that gives children a high quality and complete learning experience following the educational trend of the 21st century.
4. OPTIMIZING THE LEARNING ROADMAP: The curriculum is designed up to the European standard framework with tuition fees suitable to the economic conditions of the majority of parents, making it easy for them to plan a long-term study for their children.
