Culture - Sports Provinces asked to mobilise funding for UNESCO-recognised Vi Giam singing Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on July 30 requested the central provinces of Nghe An and Ha Tinh to balance their annual budgets and mobilise funding from other sources to implement projects on protection and promotion of Vi Giam folk singing between 2021 – 2025.

Culture - Sports Exhibition to highlight Co Tu weaving craft An exhibition featuring the weaving craft of the Co Tu ethnic minority people in the central province of Quang Nam will be held in Hanoi on August 1 and 2.

Culture - Sports VPF rejects calls to scrap V.League 1 season The head honcho of domestic football has come out against calls to cancel the season amid the return of community coronavirus transmission in Vietnam.

Culture - Sports Fantastic Da Nang Festival 2020 cancelled due to virus The central city of Da Nang has postponed the Fantastic Da Nang Festival that was slated for July 31 to August 5 and has stopped receiving tourists for 14 days, according to the coastal city’s Department of Tourism.