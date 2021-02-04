Oldest bookstore on Dinh Le Street in Hanoi
Nestled quietly in the small attic of the old dormitory on Dinh Le street in Hanoi, Mao Bookstore has become a familiar destination for book lovers in the capital city.
The book stores receives customers of all ages (Photo: VNP/VNA)
The bookstore has become a familiar destination for many generations of demanding readers (Photo:VNP/VNA)
Visitors feel like entering a book world when first visiting here (Photo:VNP/VNA)
There is also a book cafe with pretty small space serving customers to buy books (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Amidst the hustle and bustle of life, 'Mao Book store' witnesses beautiful memories from the last century to present (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Mao Bookstore is located on the second floor of a dormitory, 5 Dinh Le street, Hoan Kiem, Hanoi (Photo: VNP/VNA)