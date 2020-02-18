Olympic horse riding club opens in Lam Dong
An Olympic horse-riding club has opened at the Thien Ma Sports Centre in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong, the National Sports Administration has announced.
Illustrative image (Photo: tdtt.gov.vn)
The club was part of plans to develop horse riding in Vietnam.
Vietnam aims to join the International Governing Body of Equestrian Sports and Asian Equestrian Federation to take part in the Southeast Asian (SEA) Games and Asian Games.
The club has a total area of more than 300ha including a racecourse and training centre.
At present, the club has had around 100 purebred horses. It will select talented athletes to send abroad to train./.
