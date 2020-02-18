Culture - Sports Vietnamese women prepare for match against Australians The Vietnamese national women’s football team had their first training session on February 17 to prepare for the play-off round with Australia to earn a ticket to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Culture - Sports French artists host art exhibition in HCM City The Crossing of Disaster, a solo art exhibition of French artist Francois Andes curated by French pianist Luiz Gustavo Carvalho, has opened at Galerie Quynh in Ho Chi Minh City.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese boxer retains WBA Asia title Boxer Truong Dinh Hoang of Vietnam has dominated the defence of his World Boxing Association (WBA) Asia super middleweight belt in Manila, the Philippines.