One new imported COVID-19 case confirmed on November 20
Vietnamese citizens returning home from abroad are taken to a concentrated quarantine establishment (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam confirmed one new imported COVID-19 case on November 20, bringing the total number of infections to 1,305, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
The new patient is a 38 year-old man. He returned from Germany on Flight VN5036 which landed Van Don airport, northern Quang Ninh province, on November 19. He tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 while in quarantine.
The patient is being quarantined and treated at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases No 2 in Hanoi's Dong Anh district.
As of November 20 afternoon, a total of 1,142 COVID-19 patients in Vietnam had recovered. The death toll remained at 35.
Among patients undergoing treatment, 10 tested negative for the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 once, nine twice and five others thrice. No patient is now in critical condition.
As many as 16,535 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or entered Vietnam from pandemic-hit regions are quarantined across the country./.