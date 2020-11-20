Health Vietnam shares experience in combating COVID-19 Vietnam has shared its experiencein preventing and controlling the COVID-19 pandemic and lessons to make the initial success in treating the disease, as well as upcoming orientations of its Ministry of Health (MoH) for the work.

Health Four imported cases of COVID-19 reported on November 19 Four imported cases of COVID-19 were reported during 12 hours from 6am to 6pm on November 19, taking the national count to 1,304.