Politics Friendship Night marks 65th anniversary of Vietnam-Indonesia diplomatic ties A Vietnam-Indonesia Friendship Night was co-held by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Embassy of Indonesia in Vietnam on November 16 to celebrate the 65th anniversary of the two countries’ diplomatic ties (1955 – 2020).

Politics Appointment decision presented to new governor of central bank Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on November 16 presented the State President’s decision to appoint Nguyen Thi Hong as the Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV).

Politics Russian ambassador hails ties with ASEAN under Vietnam’s chairmanship Russia Ambassador to ASEAN Alexander Ivanov has highlighted the role of Vietnam as the Chair of ASEAN this year following the success of the 37th ASEAN Summit and related meetings last week, saying it was not easy for the Southeast Asian cuntry to fulfill its chairmanship duties.

Politics Vietnam outstanding as ASEAN Chair: Officials Members of ASEAN, international political observers, and media outlets all view Vietnam as having fulfilled its role as the ASEAN Chair in 2020 superbly, Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Vu Quang Minh has said.