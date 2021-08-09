Cellist Dinh Hoai Xuan. (Photo: baoquocte.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – Cellist Dinh Hoai Xuan in coordination with a number of famous artists in Vietnam has organised an online concert that aims to encourage the people to surmount the COVID-19 pandemic.



The show, which took place from 8pm-9pm on August 8, was live streamed on Youtube and Facebook platforms.



Xuan said through the musical activity, she and her team wanted to contribute to the country's battle against COVID-19, liven up people’s spirit with pure and genuine music and give them more strength to overcome the pandemic.



“The concert is a word of encouragement and our sincere thanks we want to send to medical workers and other forces on the frontline, as well as the audience who always love and support the team,” she said, adding that it was also an opportunity for artists from the north and south of the country to gather and convey messages of solidarity and belief in the soul-supporting power of music and art.



The show also marked the appointment of Xuan as Honorary Representative of Romanian Music in Vietnam with the recognition of the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



Xuan started studying music at the age of 10, with organ and piano at first, before embarking on a career as a cellist. She has performed in countries including Italy, Spain, Greece, Russia and Australia.



She launched the Cello Fundamento Concert series in 2016, aiming to bring a harmony performance of Vietnamese and foreign artists to spread a passion for cello, bring classical music closer to the public and engage more young artists in playing cello./.