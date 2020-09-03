Hanoi (VNA) - The Hanoi Department of Culture and Sports has launched an online quiz to celebrate the 1,010th anniversary of Thang Long-Hanoi (1010-2020), at https://timhieu1010namthanglonghanoi.hanoi.gov.vn/.

The quiz also marks the Hanoi Party Organisation’s 17th Congress.

People living and working in Vietnam’s capital are eligible to enter the quiz, which highlights the city’s history, culture, heritage, and people. It is set to wrap up in November.

Hanoi authorities are planning a range of activities to celebrate the 1010th anniversary, focusing on educating young people about the country’s tradition of national construction and defence and honouring historical and revolutionary values./.