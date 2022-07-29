Only 40% of international air routes resumed: official
Only around 40% of international routes have been restored as compared with the pre-pandemic level, Dinh Viet Thang, head of the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAA), told a meeting held by the Ministry of Transport in Hanoi on July 29.
Thang said Vietnam expects to resume all of the routes by the year's end. However these efforts have been hindered as the spread of monkeypox has prompted countries to tighten rules.
Meanwhile, up to 80 percent of domestic flights have been restored so far, he said, adding that in July that marks the peak summer holiday season, the domestic aviation market grew 5% month-on-month and 38% against the pre-pandemic level.
Vietnamese airports served nearly 12 million passengers in July, of which 10.6 million are domestic, up more than 40%, and the rest are foreign, down 65%.
The amount of cargo handled at the airports was 119,000 tonnes, a drop of 9.3%, according to the official.
Minister of Transport Nguyen Van The stressed the need for due attention to flight security and safety as the rainy season has begun, solutions to deal with delays and cancelations, and stepped up inspections at airports./.