Business ABAC reports results of third meeting in 2022 The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Business Advisory Council (ABAC) announced the results of its third meeting in 2022 at a press conference in Ha Long city, the northern coastal province of Quang Ninh, on July 29.

Business PetroVietnam plays core role in regional development As a big State-owned enterprise, the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam) has the mission of supporting economic development in disadvantaged regions and localities.

Business CPI goes up 2.54% in seven months: GSO The July consumer price index (CPI) grew 0.4% from the previous month, contributing to the year-on-year growth of 2.54% in the first seven months of 2022, the General Statistics Office (GSO) said on July 29.