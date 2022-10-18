Vietnam is home to different forms of religions and beliefs that are co-existing. (Photo: VNA)

The Vietnamese Party and State have been persistently pursuing the policy of great national solidarity bloc, solidarity between the people of different religions, and between religious followers and non-religious people; preserving and promoting positive values; and strictly prohibiting discrimination against citizens over beliefs and religions as well as acts that incite the division among the public and ethnic groups, cause disorder and infringe upon national security.Firstly, the right to freedom of religion and belief in Vietnam has been ensured, as reflected in its codification. The 2013 Constitution affirms that everyone has the right to freedom of belief and religion, following or not following a religion. All the religions are equal before law; the State respects and protects the right to the freedom of belief and religion; no one is allowed to violate the right to the freedom of belief and religion or take advantage of belief and religion to break the law.The 2016 Law on Belief and Religion has created positive impact on the religious life in Vietnam, creating a firm legal framework to ensure the exercise of the rights to freedom of belief and religion of the people.Resolutions adopted at the 13th National Party Congress continue to demonstrate Vietnam’s persistent advocate on the freedom of belief and religion, as well as non-belief and non-religion by highlighting the guarantee of the right.Secondly, Vietnam's guarantee of the right has also been reflected through the number of religions and religious organisations recognised and licensed in Vietnam.The Vietnamese State has recognised and granted operation licences to 43 organisations of 16 religions with more than 27 million followers, or about 28% of the population, over 55,000 dignitaries, nearly 150,000 officers, and close to 30,000 places of worship.Each year, there are more than 8,000 festivals of beliefs and religions with the participation of tens of thousands of followers in Vietnam.Those figures prove that the Vietnamese Party and State have always been facilitating the development of religions, in contrast to the slanderous allegations of “harassing religious communities” in the report of the USCIRF.The practice of religions and beliefs in Vietnam has also been very favourable. Religious followers are free to express their beliefs at home, worship places or sites and groups registered with the authorities.Religious organisations have been allowed to operate in line with their charters and regulations, to upgrade and build worship places, and expand the scales and forms of their activities.Annual activities of many religions like the Christmas and the celebration of Buddha’s birthday, among others, have been held in a solemn way with the participation of hundreds of thousands of followers. Some major religious festivals have become joint ones of the public, reflecting the harmony between religious and non-religious communities and helping strengthen the great national solidarity bloc.Moreover, Vietnam has also been paying attention to and creating favourable conditions for religious organisations to expand their activities of international relations. Hundreds of delegations of Vietnamese religious organisations and individuals have participated in religious activities abroad each year, and many foreign religious dignities have come to Vietnam for religious activities.Various major international religious events have been held successfully in Vietnam such as the celebration marking the feast of St. Dominic in the southern province of Dong Nai, the celebration of the centenary of Protestantism being brought to the Southeast Asian nation, and the massive Buddha's birthday celebration, the Vesak 2019, which attracted about 3,000 delegates, including 1,650 international guests from 112 countries and territories.