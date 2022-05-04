Hanoi (VNA) – Since its election by the Since its election by the 14th National Assembly in April 2021, the Government has experienced an unprecedented year full of challenges in the 36 years of Doi Moi (Reform).

Thanks to drastic measures, Vietnam’s universal COVID-10 vaccination strategy made a milestone on April 14 when the northern province of Quang Ninh became the first locality nationwide to administer the vaccines for sixth graders, commencing the inoculation for children aged from five to below 12.



However, under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), and with reasonable decisions and policies adopted in different periods, the Government has firmly sailed through the tough year, recovering economic activities and ensuring social welfare.

Since the beginning of the new tenure, the Government has encountered an array of huge challenges, particularly those caused by the COVID-19, that are severely affecting socio-economic activities.



Given this, under the leadership of the Party headed by General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, the Government and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, together with the entire political system, have fulfilled many of their major tasks, including unexpected and unprecedented ones like achieving the “dual goals” of pandemic containment and economic recovery, with ensuring people’s life safety and health as the first and foremost task.



The pandemic has gradually been brought under control and socio-economic activities have returned to near normal in Vietnam. However, the Government has continued with the vaccine diplomacy for the health of the people, especially the young generations.

With a high sense of responsibility, the group has worked hard to call for donation from international partners and organisations, boost cooperation in COVID-19 vaccine production as well as the transfer of production technologies, medicines and medical equipment in the pandemic fight so as to soon reach the universal vaccination.



The Government has also urged partners to hand over vaccines to Vietnam on or before the schedule, and checked foreign partners and verified information about the capacity to supply vaccines, medicines and medical equipment of those with which Vietnam may set up partnerships.



To drastically implement the PM’s instructions, with the high sense of responsibility, the group in coordination with agencies and sectors has promptly carried out vaccine diplomacy activities, and reaped significant outcomes.



The formation of the working group is important as it further demonstrates the consistent guideline of the Party and the State of putting people's health first and foremost, maximising domestic and international resources to drive back the pandemic, and bringing socio-economic activities and people's life back to normal as soon as possible. It also proves the Government's strong determination to roll back the pandemic.