Health Vietnam reports 5,109 new COVID-19 cases on April 30 A total 5,109 new COVID-19 infections were recorded in the past 24 hours to 4pm April 30, down 959 cases from the previous day, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health Vietnam records 6,068 COVID-19 cases on April 29 A total 6,068 new infections of COVID-19 were recorded in the past 24 hours to 4pm April 29, down 1,048 cases the previous day, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health COVID-19: Vietnam reports 7,116 new cases on April 28 A total 7,116 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the past 24 hours from 4pm April 27 to 4pm April 28, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health COVID-19 health declaration suspended to serve SEA Games 31 The General Department of Preventive Medicine under the Ministry of Health on April 28 issued a document on the suspension of the COVID-19 health declaration in service of the upcoming 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games).