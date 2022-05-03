COVID-19: Vietnam confirms 2,709 new cases on May 3
A student gets vaccinated against COVID-19 (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam reported 2,709 new cases of COVID-19 and no death in the past 24 hours from 4pm May 2 to 4pm May 3, according to the Ministry of Health.
Hanoi continued to report the highest number of infections on the day with 711 cases, followed by Phu Tho with 242 and Yen Bai with 147.
The country has to date recorded 10,659,358 COVID-19 infections, including 43,044 deaths.
A total of 1,825 COVID-19 patients were given the all clear on May 3, bringing the number of recoveries so far to 9,267,281.
By May 2, the country had injected 215,005,042 doses of COVID-19 vaccines./.