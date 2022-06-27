Society Vietnam jumps 39 notches in CEOWORLD quality of life rankings Vietnam jumped 39 steps to become the 62nd best country worldwide for quality of life in 2021, according to a report released by CEOWORLD – the world's leading business and trade magazine.

Society Tran To Nga’s dioxin lawsuit receives encouragement The committee in support of Tran To Nga who sued US firms for manufacturing the toxic AO defoliant used by US forces during the war in Vietnam on June 24 offered a charitable meal in Paris to raise fund for her lawsuit.

Society India-Vietnam people-to-people exchange meet held in HCM City The Indian Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City, in collaboration with the Vietnam-India Friendship Association in the city, organised a people-to-people exchange meet on June 25.

Society State leader praises outstanding workers in oil, gas sector State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on June 25 met 70 officials and workers in the oil and gas sector who stood out in the good and creative labour emulation movement in the 2017-2022 period.