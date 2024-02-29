Politics Party chief congratulates CPP President on successful Senate election General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong has sent a letter of congratulations to President of the Cambodian People's Party (CPP) Samdech Techo Hun Sen on the successful organisation of the fifth Senate election in Cambodia on February 25.

Politics Australia-Vietnam relations towards new height: Australian Governor-General Relations between Australia and Vietnam are moving towards a new height after the two countries celebrated the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic ties last year, opening a new chapter to deepen the strategic partnership, said Australian Governor General David Hurley.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on February 28 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Close bilateral coordination helps maintain security along Vietnam-Cambodia border Thanks to the close coordination between border management forces of Vietnam and Cambodia, security and trade activities along the shared border between the two countries have been kept stable over the years, contributing to enhancing the living conditions of people in the area.