📝 OP-ED: Strength generated by unity and humanity
Since its founding in 1930, the Communist Party of Vietnam has defined solidarity as its core value and national great solidarity as its strategic policy, the root of strength and the key motivation of the Vietnamese revolution.
This viewpoint has been once again affirmed in an article titled “A number of theoretical and practical issues on socialism and the path towards socialism in Vietnam” by Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong. “We need a society of humanity, solidarity and mutual assistance towards progressive and humanitarian values,” stressed the Party leader in the article.
In his speech at a Vietnam Fatherland Front conference to launch action plans to realise the 13th National Party Congress’ Resolution, he underlined that solidarity is a tradition and a precious lesson of Vietnam, which was developed through thousands of years of the national construction and defence.
First Vietnamese citizens repatriated from Ukraine (Photo: VNA)This is also a constant and consistent spirit in the theoretical thoughts and practical activities of President Ho Chi Minh, becoming a revolutionary strategy of the Party and a great motivation for the glorious victory of the nation. The late leader once affirmed: “Solidarity, solidarity, stronger solidarity will lead to victory, victory, greater victory!”.
Solidarity is a fundamental factor deciding the success of the Vietnamese revolution, and a priceless historical lesson throughout the struggle for national independence and the implementation of two strategic tasks of building and safeguarding the Fatherland.
Amid the complicated development of COVID-19, Party General Secretary Trong appealed to compatriots, comrades and soldiers nationwide and overseas Vietnamese to stay united in their will and actions, and determined to overcome the pandemic. He affirmed that placing the life and health of the people in the first and foremost position is a consistent policy of the Party and State.
An overview of the 13th National Party Congress (Photo: VNA)Responding to the leader’s call, tens of thousands of doctors, medical workers, public security and military soldiers, reporters and volunteers have worked day and night, weathering difficulties and danger to fight the pandemic and save the COVID-19 patients. Some even laid down their lives while performing their duty. At the same time, many military soldiers and officers have opted to stay in the forest and give their barracks to COVID-19 patients.
Along with the frontline force, donors, businesses, collectives and individuals inside and outside the country have also donated cash, medical equipment, food, foodstuff and necessities worth dozens of billions of VND to support the fight. People across the country conducted many activities to ease difficulties facing residents in pandemic-hit areas. Many charity kitchens were set up.
Meanwhile, the Vietnamese community abroad also sent home medical equipment, goods and cash, while sharing their pandemic control experience and voluntarily engaging in the fight, which manifested the tradition of mutual support and solidarity of the nation.
Frontline medical workers show optimism during fight against COVID-19 (Photo: VNA)The strength of national solidarity has been demonstrated in the protection of Vietnamese citizens abroad. Right after the outbreak of armed conflict in Ukraine last month that is affecting Vietnamese people living, studying and working in the country, the Party, State, Government and the Prime Minister affirmed that ensuring security and safety of life, property and the legitimate rights and interest of Vietnamese citizens in Ukraine and relevant places is the top priority of Vietnam.
The timely support to the Vietnamese community in Ukraine is evidence of the national great solidarity as well as the humanity and responsibility of the Party and State in citizen protection, affirming the spirit that any Vietnamese person elsewhere in the world is always an indispensable part of the Vietnamese community.
To promote the tradition of solidarity and humanity of the nation, Vietnam has actively worked to build international solidarity with countries around the word, aiming to maintain stability and peace for development. Vietnam’s righteous foreign policy and the upholding of justice as well as the effective implementation of specific policies have contributed to creating high consensus in the whole political system, strong national solidarity and extensive support from international friends.
So far, Vietnam has set up diplomatic relations with 189 out of the 193 United Nations member countries, with special ties with three countries, strategic partnership with 17, and comprehensive partnership with 13.
A Vietnam Airlines flight bringing 350 doctors and medical workers to Ho Chi Minh City to support COVID-19 fight (Photo: VNA)In the multilateral aspect, Vietnam is an active and responsible member of more than 70 international organisations and forums, including the UN, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC), the Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM), and the World Trade Organisation (WTO).
The Communist Party of Vietnam has enjoyed relations with 247 political parties in 111 countries, including 90 international communist and workers’ parties and ruling parties. The National Assembly has formed partnership with parliaments of more than 140 countries and actively engaged in many important international parliamentary forums.
It can be seen that the more difficult the situation is, the brighter patriotism, community connectivity, love and sharing of Vietnamese people shine, becoming outstanding cultural values that define the strength, value and prestige of Vietnam in the world arena./.