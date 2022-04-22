Vietnam and other countries are working radically to save fossil fuels and use alternative energy sources. (Photo: VNA)

– Vietnam has actively participated in environmental protection activities in response to the Earth Day (April 22), and is striving to save energy, which is expected to help cut budget spending and keeping fossil fuels for future generations.Earth Day, an event to increase public awareness of the world’s environmental problems, is celebrated in the US for the first time on April 22, 1970. The United Nations General Assembly designated April 22 as the International Mother Earth Day (popularly known as Earth Day) in a resolution adopted in 2009.Fossil fuels are hydrocarbon compounds such as coal, natural gas, and oil. They are formed by the anaerobic decomposition of buried ancient organisms. Generally, coal forms from land sediments and natural gas and oil, from marine.Petroleum, coal, natural gas and orimulsion are the four fossil fuel types. They are classified as non-renewable resources because they take millions of years to form, and reserves are being exhausted much faster than new ones are being formed.The burning of fossil fuels produces around 21.3 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide per year, and it is estimated that natural processes can absorb only about half of that amount, so there is a net increase of 10.65 billion tonnes of atmospheric carbon dioxide per year.