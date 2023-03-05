Hanoi (VNA) – Aware of wildlife trafficking and its threat to biodiversity preservation, Vietnam has taken drastic action to fight the use of wildlife and their products, such as fine-tuning laws, raising public awareness, strengthening legal enforcement, and strict punishment for violations.

Vietnam has taken drastic action to fight the use of wildlife and related products. (Photo: VNA)

Do Quang Tung, Director of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD)’s Endangered Wildlife Conservation project, said the current legal framework for controlling the exploitation and trading of wildlife is basically complete, comprehensive, and appropriate for practical requirements, such as the 2017 Forestry Law and related legal documents.



He added that the dissemination of legal regulations and coordination among the stakeholders in legal enforcement and settlement of violations have been carried out concertedly, resulting in strict punishment for a number of violations and a significant reduction in demand of wildlife and their products for food, medicine, and jewelry.



Statistics from the Forest Protection Department showed that the number of violations related to wildlife nationwide decreased by 147 cases on average per year from 2018-2022 compared to the 2013-2017 period. However, illegal trading, transportation, and consumption of wildlife still occurs with much more sophisticated tricks to evade law enforcement, notably the case of 17 captured tigers in the central province of Nghe An in 2021.

A forest protection officer releases a pygmy slow loris into the nature. (Source: VNA)

Tung admitted that the illegal trade of wild animals across the border remains a complex issue, requiring increased coordination and cooperation at the national, regional, and global levels. Prevention also involves the improved capacity of law enforcement agencies and higher awareness among the consumers.

Last year, the MARD and the US Agency for International Development (USAID) launched a project to protect endangered wildlife species over a span of five years.

The project will coordinate with the Coalition to End Wildlife Trafficking Online, the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI), and the Vietnam E-commerce Association (VECOM) to effectively adopt measures to prevent content related to wildlife trafficking crimes on social media platforms, advertising websites, and actions that encourage wildlife consumption.

It will also help raise awareness among the public and businesses on the risks associated with illegal wildlife trade, assist enterprises in building technical barriers, and take specific actions on each platform and website./.

VNA