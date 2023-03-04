Environment HCM City enhances int’l cooperation to mitigate plastic waste Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong hosted a local reception on March 2 for Vice President of the Alliance to End Plastic Waste (AEPW) Nicholas Fredrick Kolesch and Country Director of the Netherlands Development Organisation (SNV) Peter Loach.

Environment Hanoi needs to install earthquake monitoring systems: Experts Experts have recommending installing an earthquake monitoring system in Hanoi as the capital city’s old apartment buildings are at risk if disaster strikes.

Environment Hanoi kicks off net zero tree-planting project Hanoi began a tree planting project toward net zero emissions at a ceremony held in Me Linh district on February 26.