Society Hanoi short of public schools, plans to construct more Hanoi’s Department of Education and Training has collaborated with departments and agencies to rebuild the school planning network and reassess projects that did not meet requirements in order to reclaim land funds and utilise them for school construction.

Society White Palace steeped in history of Nguyen dynasty Bach Dinh (White Palace) was built from 1898 to 1902 by the French, to serve as a resort palace for the Governor-General of Indochina. It was then used by King Bao Dai and South Vietnamese leaders. Nowadays, Bach Dinh is a popular tourist destination in the sourthern province of Ba Ria – Vung Tau.

Society Carrier reschedules flights due to heavy rains at Tan Son Nhat airport National carrier Vietnam Airlines rescheduled flights to and from Tan Son Nhat airport in Ho Chi Minh City on July 16 due to heavy rains with thunderstorms.