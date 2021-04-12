Organisational structure of Government
In the last working week from April 5-8, the 11th session of the 14th National Assembly focused on finishing the personnel work for the Government.
InfographicQ1 trade surplus exceeds 2 billion USD
Vietnam's export turnover increased 22 percent to reach 77.34 billion USD in the first quarter of 2021, while the trade surplus was estimated at 2.03 billion USD.
InfographicMinister of Construction Nguyen Thanh Nghi
Member of the 13th Party Central Committee, Deputy Minister of Construction Nguyen Thanh Nghi was appointed Minister of Construction at the 11th session of the 14th National Assembly on April 8, in Hanoi.
InfographicMinister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien
Member of the Party Central Committee and Vice Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Popularisation and Education Commission Nguyen Hong Dien was appointed Minister of Industry and Trade at the 11th sitting of the 14th legislature on April 8.
InfographicMinister of Home Affairs Pham Thi Thanh Tra
Member of the 13th Party Central Committee, Deputy Minister of Home Affairs Pham Thi Thanh Tra was appointed Minister of Home Affairs at the 11th session of the 14th legislature on April 8 in Hanoi.
InfographicMinister of Finance Ho Duc Phoc
Member of Party Central Committee, Auditor-General of the State Audit Office Ho Duc Phoc was appointed Minister of Finance at the 11th session of the 14th National Assembly on April 8 in Hanoi.
InfographicMinister of Education and Training Nguyen Kim Son
Member of the 13th Party Central Committee, President of Vietnam National University, Hanoi Nguyen Kim Son was appointed Minister of Education and Training at the 11th session of the 14th National Assembly on April 8, in Hanoi.