Videos Folk singing of Khmer people honoured as national cultural heritage The art of Aday folk singing of the Khmer ethnic group in Xà Phiên commune, Long Mỹ district, Hau Giang province has been honoured as a national intangible cultural heritage.

Videos Golfers gear up for SEA Games 31 The 2022 National Golf Championship is currently taking place in Hai Phong city, involving 138 golfers, nine of whom are members of the Vietnam national golf team representing Vietnam at SEA Games 31 next month.