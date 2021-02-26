Hoang Binh Quan, head of the CPV Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations and Special Envoy of Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong (Photo: VNA)

For his part, Hoang Binh Quan, head of the CPV Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations and Special Envoy of Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong, showed his delight at the fruitful results of the LPLP’s 11th National Congress and the election of deputies to the 9th Lao National Assembly, describing them as important political events of Laos, opening up a new period in the national defence and construction of Laos.Quan expressed his belief that under the leadership of the LPRP, the Lao people will continue to gain new achievements in their renewal process and successfully realise the resolution released at the 11th LPRP National Congress, thus building a nation of peace, independence, democracy, unification and prosperity towards socialism.He affirmed that the Party, State and people of Vietnam always give strong and comprehensive support to the national reform, defence, construction and development of Laos.Quan and Soonthorn Xayachak shared the pleasure with the growth of the special solidarity between the two countries, which has brought about practical benefits to their people.The two sides underscored the determination to work closely together to overcome difficulties and challenges to implement the resolution of each party, while coordinating closely in effectively implementing agreements reached by senior leaders of the two Parties and countries.In any circumstance, the two sides will do their utmost to protect, maintain and reinforce the Vietnam-Laos ties and make the relations stronger, evergreen and everlasting to pass on to younger generations, they stated./.