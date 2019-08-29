Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (fourth from right, front row) and the outstanding artists (Photo: VNA)

– A total of 391 outstanding artists were honoured with the State titles of People’s Artist and Meritorious Artist at a ceremony held at the Hanoi Opera House on August 29, with the attendance of Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.These titles are the State’s most noble awards for artists in recognition of their talents as well as dedication and contributions to the country’s arts sector.The artists honoured this time belong to different ethnic groups like Kinh, Thai, Muong, Tay, Nung, H’Mong, Ede, Jrai and Khmer, and works in various fields such as cinematography, music and theatre. They included 13 late artists.The oldest among the honoured artists this year is 92-year-old cameraman Duong Tuan Ba of the Giai Phong film studio.Speaking at the ceremony, PM Phuc said over the past years, writers and artists have contributed to the struggle for national independence, freedom and reunification, as well as national construction and defence.He lauded the efforts, talents and dedication of the artists, and described them as pioneers in preserving, developing and spreading the nation’s cultural and artistic values both at home and abroad.The leader pointed out limitations and challenges currently facing the cultural and artistic sector, including cultural degradation.Given this, the most urgent task is to perfect the standards and values of the Vietnamese culture and people, making culture a foundation for economic development, and the nation’s internal strength, he said.Promoting cultural and human values has been defined as one of strategic breakthroughs in strategic documents on socio-economic development for 2021-2030, as well as socio-economic orientations and tasks for 2021-2025 which are being prepared for the 13th National Party Congress, he noted.The PM expressed his hope that the artists will work harder to develop the Vietnamese arts sector and promote Vietnamese culture abroad.-VNA