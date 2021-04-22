Sci-Tech HCM City steps up AI development efforts To develop research into and the application of artificial intelligence (AI), authorities in HCM City may pilot order placing and public procurement and call for studies from scientists and businesses engaged in the field.

Sci-Tech DX Day 2021 to focus on eight priority fields in digital transformation Digital transformation progress in eight priority fields under the national digital transformation initiative will be discussed at the 2021 Vietnam Digital Transformation Day (DX Day 2021) slated for May 26-27 in Hanoi.

Sci-Tech Vietnamese-developed online meeting platform debuts The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) on April 16 introduced eMeeting, an online meeting platform developed by the AIC Group and the BKAV Group, within the framework of the “Vietnam Digital Challenge” Forum.

Sci-Tech Vietnam, Italy conduct more than 40 joint scientific research projects Vietnam and Italy have carried out more than 40 joint scientific research projects since 1992 when the two sides signed the first protocol on scientific and technological cooperation, according to Italian Ambassador to Vietnam Antonio Alessandro.