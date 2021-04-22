Outstanding scientists honoured with title, order
State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on April 22 handed over the “Labour Hero in the Renewal Period” title to the family of late Professor, Academician Vu Tuyen Hoang, former Secretary of the Party delegation to and President of the Vietnam Union of Science and Technology Associations (VUSTA).
State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and individuals honoured at the ceremony (Photo: VNA)
The honour was also given to Professor Hoang Chuong, Director of the Centre for Research, Conservation and Development of Traditional Culture at VUSTA.
On this occasion, several former VUSTA leaders also got the Independence Order.
In his remarks, Phuc attributed Vietnam’s achievements to great contributions of generations of Vietnamese people, including scientists.
Hoang’s creation of drought and flooding-tolerant rice varieties is significant to Vietnam – an agriculture-based country hard hit by climate change, helping it ensure food self-sufficiency and export, he said.
Phuc hailed Chuong’s contributions to preserving and promoting traditional culture, which, the State leader described as an invaluable asset of the nation.
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc speaks at the ceremony. (Photo: VNA)The diverse, special culture creates not only advantages for the domestic tourism sector, but also an impulse to strengthen national solidarity and lure resources for national development, he continued.
Scientists play a crucial role in fulfilling the target of turning Vietnam into a developing country with a modern industry and high middle income by 2030, and a developed country with high income by 2045, according to the State President.
He urged VUSTA to work harder in order to improve the quality of human resources, attract talents, promote innovations and creations, and optimise scientific and technological advances in national development./.