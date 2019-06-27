HUD's social housing project in Thanh Lam-Dai Thinh 2 new urban area (Source: VNA)

As many as 1,030 apartments will be available in 2021 for low-income people at the price of 8 million VND (343 USD) per square metres in Thanh Lam-Dai Thinh 2 new urban area in Me Linh district, Hanoi city.The Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUD) on June 27 began construction on its social housing project with 14 blocks in the urban area.The project has 14 six-storey buildings, with apartments having a floor space ranging 52-69 square metres. It is designed with gardens, parking lots, playgrounds and miniatures, and has connection with comprehensive technical infrastructure in Thanh Lam-Dai Thinh 2 urban area as well as Me Linh district.Deputy Minister of Construction Bui Pham Khanh spoke highly of HUD’s considerable experience in housing development, and asked the corporation to priority resources to the project.Besides, he ordered the firm to ensure construction quality, labour safety and environmental hygiene.HUD must be transparent in its sales process, and provide good services for residents, he stressed.-VNA