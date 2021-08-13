Health Localities asked to adopt three-tiered COVID-19 treatment model Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long suggested localities adopt three-tiered COVID-19 treatment model to minimise fatality rate during a video teleconference (VTC) on August 13 morning.

Health HCM City devises two-period plan to control COVID-19 Ho Chi Minh City, the current largest COVID-19 hotspot in Vietnam, has built a plan on intensifying pandemic fighting measures from August 15 to September 15, which is divided into two periods, from August 15-30 and September 1-9, with specific solutions designed for each periods, in order to realise the goal of putting the pandemic under control by September 15.

Health HCM City begins COVID-19 inoculation for expectant women Ho Chi Minh City’s Hung Vuong Hospital is offering COVID-19 vaccines to expectant women from the 13th week of pregnancy, starting from August 12.