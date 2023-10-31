Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Binh Phuoc (VNA) – The People’s Committee of southern Binh Phuoc province has decided to allocate over 129 tonnes of rice to more than 1,700 students in especially disadvantaged communes and villages during the 2023-2024 school year.

The border district of Bu Gia Map will receive the largest quantity of rice with 97 tonnes while the border districts of Loc Ninh and Bu Dang will obtain more than 15 tonnes each. Three other districts will be given about one tonne each.

Binh Phuoc shares a 260km borderline with Cambodia, spanning three districts of Bu Gia Map, Bu Dop and Loc Ninh. The province has 15 border communes, 9 communes and 55 villages with extreme difficulties. Its total population stands at around 1 million people, with nearly 20% belonging to various ethnic minority groups, representing 41 different ethnicities living together in 11 communes, wards and towns.

Each year, students in the especially disadvantaged communes and villages in Binh Phuoc receive rice aid allocated by the Ministry of Finance./.