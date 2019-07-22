Marksman Hoang Xuan Vinh, who won one gold and one silver medal for Vietnam at the Rio de Janeiro Olympic Games in 2016 (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – More than 130 athletes of 10 teams across the country are competing at the 2019 national excellent shooter tournament, which kicked off in Hanoi on July 22.



General Secretary of the Vietnam Shooting Federation (VSF) Nguyen Thi Nhung said the annual shooting event is designed to scout and select excellent shooters for the national team in the time to come.



In addition, it provides a chance for the VSF to assess training quality of coaches, she noted.



At the competition, marksmen will take part in 14 events of the tournament and their female counterparts, 10 events.



The tournament runs until July 28.



Vietnam’s shooting earned one gold and one silver medal at Olympic Games, being the only sport with such achievements. Both of the medals were won by marksman Hoang Xuan Vinh in the men’s 10m air pistol and the 50m pistol events at the Rio de Janeiro Olympic Games in 2016. -VNA