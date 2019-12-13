Over 1,300 requests processed through national public service portal
Four days after it was launched the national public service portal had by 4:00pm of December 12 been accessed by 2.3 million people, receiving 581 requests for supply of low- and middle-voltage power, 693 for driving licence swapping and international driving licence issuing, and 51 on re-issuing of health insurance cards.
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (C) and delegates press the button to launch the national public service portal on December 7. (Photo: VNA)
According to Minister-Chairman of the Government Office Mai Tien Dung, data of the portal will continue to be enriched with the addition of more public services such as customs and tax declarations.
The portal, which was launched on December 9, has provided eight services. In the future, the southern hub Ho Chi Minh City will provide additional service of registering business households and tax, while Hanoi will add the services of birth registration, marriage situation certifying, and Quang Ninh and Hai Phong will supply birth registration service through the portal.
Statistics from the Vietnam Social Security showed that there are about 2.6 million requests for reissuing of health insurance cards. The processing of the procedure for each request through the portal will save one working day, or 886.6 billion VND. Together with 71.8 billion VND saved as cost for preparing the dossiers for each request, the total money saved is 958.4 billion VND.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Industry and Trade reported that thanks to the uniformed procedures, businesses can save at least 1.558 trillion VND for registering promotion programmes.
According to the Government Office’s Department of Administrative Procedure Management, each year the portal will also help save over 740 billion VND in cost for the administrative service of changing driving licence services; 2.6 billion VND in issuing international driving licences; nearly 1.560 trillion VND in informing promotion activities; 60.415 billion VND for birth registration; 591.7 billion VND in supplying low-voltage power; nearly 17.9 billion in providing middle-voltage power; 293 billion VND in issuing goods origin certificates; and 958 billion in granting health care insurance cards./.