Hanoi (VNA) - More than 1.9 million quality helmets will be presented to first grade students in the new school year 2020-2021, aimed at increasing the rate of children wearing standard helmets to 80 percent this year.

On July 3, the National Traffic Safety Committee in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and Training and Honda Vietnam Company launched the “Giu tron uoc mo” (Keeping dreams) programme on providing helmets for first grade students nationwide in the school year 2020-2021. Politburo member and Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh, who is also the chairman of the National Traffic Safety Committee, attended the event.

The presentation of standard helmets to first grader at all elementary schools nationwide has been held since the 2018-2019 school year. After two years, Honda Vietnam has gifted nearly four million helmets.

Speaking at the ceremony, Deputy PM Binh highly praised the programme's results which have contributed to increasing the helmet-wearing rate among Vietnamese children aged 6-15 from 35 percent in 2017 to 70 percent by the end of 2019, while the rate of wearing helmets among high school students is 90 percent.

He also asked the relevant agencies to organise a walking event calling for helmet-wearing on the first Sunday of September, as well as a helmet presenting event and traffic safety month for students at the start of the new school year 2020-2021, toward the goal of raising the helmet-wearing rate among children to 80 percent by 2020./.