Over 2,000 people to perform Xoe Thai dance in Yen Bai in September. - Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Yen Bai (VNA) – Over 2,000 people will join a Xoe dance performance of Thai ethnic people in the northern mountainous province of Yen Bai, which is slated for September this year.



The provincial People’s Committee is scheduled to receive the UNESCO's certificate recognising the art of Xoe Thai dance as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, and kick off the Muong Lo Culture and Tourism Week and the Mu Cang Chai Terraced Field Festival at a ceremony on September 24 in Nghia Lo town.



The events are expected to expand tourism development cooperation between Yen Bai with Northwest localities and Ho Chi Minh City.



They will also contribute to promoting tangible and intangible culture heritage, special values of history and culture of ethnic groups in Muong Lo region as well as unique tourism products of Yen Bai, thus attracting domestic and international tourists to the locality, towards fostering its socio-economic development.





Xoe dance becomes a symbol of hospitality of Thai people and an important cultural imprint of the community in the northwestern mountainous region (Photo: VNA)

Within the framework of the events, a number of activities will be organised, including a tourist photo exhibition, a fair featuring products meeting criteria of the One Commune, One Product (OCOP) programme, and art performance.



From September to December this year, Yen Bai will also host series of activities, including a bicycle race in Nghia Lo town, a paragliding festival “flying over the ripe rice season” in Mu Cang Chai, and a tour programme to explore Mu Cang Chai terraced fields by helicopters.



The Xoe dance art was recognised by the UNESCO as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity on December 15, 2021.



Xoe is a unique type of traditional dance that is associated with and plays a significant role in the daily life of Thai ethnic communities in the northwest of Vietnam, especially in the provinces of Lai Chau, Dien Bien, Son La and Yen Bai. It is performed in various community activities from festivals to funeral rituals.



Xoe dance has become a symbol of hospitality of Thai people and an important cultural imprint of the community in the northwestern mountainous region./.