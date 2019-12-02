Over 2,000 runners join Can Tho Heritage Marathon 2019
More than 2,000 runners participated in the Can Tho Heritage Marathon 2019, the first of its kind in the Mekong Delta City of Can Tho on December 1.
The Can Tho Heritage Marathon 2019 takes place on December 1. (Photo: tienphong.vn)
Can Tho (VNA) – More than 2,000 runners participated in the Can Tho Heritage Marathon 2019, the first of its kind in the Mekong Delta City of Can Tho on December 1.
The runners, nearly half of who are foreigners from 14 countries and territories, competed over distances of half-marathon (21km), 10km and 5km, with the last exclusively designed for those aged below 15.
The run started at 7:30am from Luu Huu Phuoc Park, providing the runners a chance to race through the city’s main streets and well-known sightseeing spots in Can Tho such as Ninh Kieu Port, Cai Rang Floating Market, the Ancient House of Binh Thuy and more.
According to Director of the municipal Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism Tran Viet Phuong, the competition is the largest in the Mekong Delta. It offers a place for runners to meet and challenge themselves as well as to know more about the local history, people and culture, he said.
It is set to be held on the first Sunday of December annually./.