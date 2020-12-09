Vietnamese citizens line up at the airport to board a plane home (Photo: VNA)



Hanoi (VNA) – More than 240 Vietnamese citizens were flown home from Malaysia on a flight of Vietjet Air on December 9.

The flight, arranged by relevant agencies of Vietnam and Malaysia together with the budget airline, carried pregnant women, the elderly, children under 18, workers with expired labour contracts and those in extremely difficult circumstances.

The Embassy of Vietnam had sent staff to the airport to assist the passengers with boarding procedures.

Safety and preventive measures against COVID-19 were rigorously enforced during the flight to protect the passengers’ health and prevent the spread of the disease.

All passengers and crew members received medical checkups and were sent to quarantine in line with regulations upon their arrival at Van Don international airport in northern Quang Ninh province.



The repatriation of Vietnamese citizens in disadvantaged circumstances abroad will be continued in line with citizens’ wishes, the developments of the COVID-19 pandemic, and quarantine capacity in the homeland./.