Hanoi (VNA) – More than 270 Vietnamese citizens were safely brought home on a flight of national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines on November 6.

It was arranged by Vietnamese authorities, the Embassy of Vietnam in the UK, and the airline, together with relevant agencies of the UK.

The passengers include children under 18, the elderly, people with underlying conditions and those in extremely disadvantaged circumstances. The Vietnamese Embassy had sent staff to the airport to assist them with boarding procedures.

In-flight safety and preventive measures against the COVID-19 pandemic were rigorously enforced to protect the passengers’ health and prevent the spread of the disease.

All passengers and crew members received medical check-ups and were sent to quarantine in line with regulations upon arrival at Van Don International Airport in the northeastern province of Quang Ninh.

The repatriation of Vietnamese citizens in disadvantaged circumstances abroad will continue to be conducted in line with citizens’ wishes, the development of the COVID-19 pandemic and quarantine capacity in Vietnam./.