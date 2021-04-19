At the festival (Photo: VNA)

Phu Tho (VNA) – Over 30,000 people flocked to Hung Kings Temple in the northern province of Phu Tho during the weekend on April 17-18, on the occasion of the upcoming death anniversary of Hung Kings and Hung Kings Temple Festival 2021.



Director of the Hung Kings Temple relic site Le Truong Giang said the management board of the relic site has taken a number of measures to ensure safety for visitors amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Hung Kings are commemorated each year on the 10th day of the third lunar month, which falls on April 21 this year, as an occasion for the nation to express gratitude to the ancestors.



This year's incense and flower offering ceremonies took place on April 17 (the 6th day of the third lunar month) and will go ahead on April 21 at the relic site.



A series of cultural activities will also be planned, including a music show and firework display, a glutinous rice cake making competition, a swimming competition, and a national volleyball tournament, and others.



Legend has it that the eldest son of Lac Long Quan (son of Kinh Duong Vuong) and Au Co (the fairy daughter of De Lai) was made king. He named the country Van Lang and set up the capital in Phong Chau (modern-day Viet Tri city), beginning 18 dynasties of the Hung Kings.



The kings chose Nghia Linh Mountain, the highest in the region, to perform rituals devoted to the rice and sun deities to pray for healthy crops.

To honour their substantial contributions, a complex of temples dedicated to the kings was built on Nghia Linh Mountain, and the tenth day of the third lunar month serves as the national commemorative anniversary for the kings.



The worshipping rituals of the Hung Kings was recognised as a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2012./.