Over 300,000 kWh of electricity saved during Earth Hour 2022
Vietnam has saved 309,000 kWh of electricity, which is worth 576.1 million VND (25,197 USD) by switching off the lights for one hour in response to Earth Hour 2022, according to the Vietnam Electricity (EVN).
Hang Dau night market in Hanoi responds to Earth Hour 2022 (Photo: VNA)
On March 26, from 8:30 pm to 9:30 pm local time, all Vietnamese people in 63 cities and provinces nationwide were encouraged to switch off lights in response to Earth Hour 2022, themed “Creating the future - Now or never”.
Being an annual tradition started by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) in 2007 in Sydney, Australia to raise awareness of climate change, Earth Hour has become one of the world's largest grassroots movements for the environment.
In Vietnam, Earth Hour 2022 was jointly held by the WWF and the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).
Earlier, the MoIT asked the People’s Committees of cities and provinces to coordinate in organising activities to respond to the event.
Trinh Quoc Vu, Deputy Director of the MoIT's Energy Efficiency and Sustainable Development, said that along with designing support policies for enterprises to encourage them to use power economically, the MoIT has built preferential financial mechanisms for them in the field.
Meanwhile, in response to Earth Hour 2022, the EVN and its subsidiaries launched various activities via their websites and social networks to call for energy saving and environmental protection efforts.
Last year, Vietnam saved 353,000 kWh of electricity, equivalent to 658.1 million VND (28,635 USD) during Earth Hour./.