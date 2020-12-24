Over 340 Vietnamese citizens brought home from Australia, New Zealand
More than 340 Vietnamese citizens were flown home from Australia and New Zealand on December 23 on a Vietnam Airlines flight.
Citizens wear protective gears to enter concentrate facility (Source: VNA)
The flight was arranged by the Vietnamese authorities, the Vietnamese representative offices in Australia and New Zealand, the national flag carrier, and authorities in the host nations.
Passengers on board include children under 18 years old, the elderly, labourers with expired contracts and people in extremely difficult circumstances.
To prevent the spread of COVID-19, disease prevention measures were strictly carried out during the flight. Upon landing at Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City, the flight crew and all passengers were given health check-ups and quarantined.
More flights will be arranged to fly home Vietnamese citizens in the future, depending on citizens’ request, the COVID-19 pandemic situation, and the nation’s quarantine capacity./.