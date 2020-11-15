Over 340 Vietnamese citizens flown home from Taiwan
Vietnamese citizens in Taiwan who are going to board a plane home (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - More than 340 Vietnamese citizens were brought home safely from Taiwan (China) on two flights of national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines on November 15.
The flights were arranged by Vietnamese authorities, the Vietnamese economic–cultural office in Taipei, Vietnam Airlines and Taiwanese authorities.
The passengers included the elderly, those with underlying conditions or had suffered from occupational accidents, pregnant women, workers with expired labour contracts, students who finished their studies and others in extremely disadvantaged circumstances.
The Vietnamese economic–cultural office in Taipei sent staff to the airport to assist them with boarding procedures.
In-flight safety and preventive measures against the COVID-19 pandemic were rigorously enforced to protect the passengers’ health and prevent the spread of the disease.
All passengers and crew members received medical check-ups and were sent to quarantine in line with regulations upon arrival at Da Nang airport in the central city of the same name.
The repatriation of Vietnamese citizens in disadvantaged circumstances abroad will continue to be conducted in line with citizens’ wishes, the developments of the COVID-19 pandemic and quarantine capacity in Vietnam./.
