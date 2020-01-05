Society Hanoi’s 10 outstanding young people to be honoured Ten outstanding young Hanoians will be honoured at a ceremony to be held by the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union’s Hanoi chapter on January 7.

Society Nation join hands to give warm Tet to poor workers Officials have joined trade union organisations and enterprises in many localities in presenting gifts and free transport tickets for poor workers to ensure they can have a warm Lunar New Year (Tet) with their families.

Society Issuance of land use certificates to be solved Authorities in Hanoi are committed to solving problems regarding the granting of land use rights and house ownership certificates to people who bought apartments in illegal projects.

Society Vietnamese Youth and Student Association in Japan holds beauty contest Nguyen Thu Trang, a third-year student of the Tokyo International University, has won the crown of a beauty contest held by the Vietnamese Youth and Student Association (VYSA) in Japan.