Over 4.6 million employees nationwide receive house rent support
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – As of September 7, more than 4.6 million labourers nationwide had received housing rent support worth over 3.1 trillion VND (over 131.46 million USD) under a recent decision of the Prime Minister, equivalent to 83.3% of the total approved registrations.
According to the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA), over 5 million employees affected by the COVID-19 across the country have been approved for the support in accordance with the policy, with a total value of over 3.6 trillion VND (over 152.6 million USD).
As many as 41 localities across the country have completed the disbursement.
There are six provinces which have disbursed less than 80% of the proposed amount.
Decision No.08/QD-TTg dated March 28, 2022, aims to assist workers who face housing difficulties and to help enterprises maintain production and attract back employees who left the country's production hubs for their hometowns during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Under the decision, labourers working in enterprises will receive 500,000 VND (22 USD) per person each month and those returning to the labour market, 1,000,000 VND.
The performance of localities will be one of the bases for monitoring and evaluating the implementation of labour, employment and social security policies./.