Society Hanoi to study a pilot program on bicycle-only lanes Hanoi plans to study the possibility of bicycle lanes being part of infrastructure development, a step the capital city has never taken to date. The move is part of the plan to prevent traffic congestion in the city for the 2022-2025 period.

Society President extends condolences to families of karaoke parlor fire victims President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on September 7 extended his deepest condolences to families of victims in a karaoke parlor fire in the southern province of Binh Duong.

Society Cat Linh-Ha Dong metro line transports nearly 6 million passengers The Cat Linh-Ha Dong urban metro line has transported nearly 6 million passengers during more than nine months of operation, according to Hanoi Metro – a State-owned enterprise specialising in the operation and maintenance of urban railway in Hanoi.

Society Vallet scholarships granted to more than 120 students in Nghe An The scientific and educational organisation “Meeting Vietnam” presented 126 Vallet scholarships worth 1.9 billion VND (80,750 USD) in total to outstanding students in the central province of Nghe An on September 7.