Illustrative image. (Photo: VNA)

Thua Thien – Hue (VNA) – More than 50 hectares of land in A Luoi district in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue have been cleared from war-left unexploded ordnance (UXO), giving more farming land for local residents.



This was the outcome of the third phase of a project on clearing UXO in A Luoi district conducted by the Vietnam National Mine Action Centre (VNMAC), which was reported at a meeting on January 10 to review the 10-month implementation of the phase.



US Ambassador to Vietnam Marc E. Knapper and Norwegian People's Aid to Vietnam Country Director Jan Erik Stoa were among participants at the event.



In his remarks at the meeting, Phan Quy Phuong, vice chairman of the provincial People’s Committee thanked the US Department of State and donors for their technical support for the project to be carried out effectively and safely.



The official expressed his wish that donors will continue to help the province access various resources to carry out demining and development programmes, noting that the locality is heavily affected by bombs and mines left over from the war while local residents need land for socio-economic development.



Thua Thien - Hue province is committed to create favourable conditions for foreign organisations, including non-governmental organisations, to operate effectively in this regard, he said./.