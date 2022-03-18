Over 5,000 runners to take part in Manulife Da Nang International Marathon
More than 5,000 participants, of which about 65 percent are athletes from other provinces and cities, will join the 2022 Manulife Da Nang International Marathon, which will begin in the central Da Nang city on March 19.
At the opening ceremony held on March 18, Director of municipal Department of Culture and Sports Pham Tan Xu said this is the 8th edition of the race after two years postponed by COVID-19.
It is a professional competition with high prestige with tourism and economic values, contributing to the promotion of the running movement, healthy lifestyles, and the image of a dynamic and integrated Da Nang to domestic and international friends, he said.
On March 19, the race will be kicked off with the Ronny Dash, a 1.5Km race for kids from 3-10 years old to run with their parents. The next day will see athletes competing in a 42km marathon 42km, 21km half marathon 21km, and 10km and 5km races.
According to the review of Rad Season Magazine (USA), the Manulife Danang International Marathon was ranked 3rd among the 6 must-try marathons in Asia. It attracted nearly 10,000 racers in 2019 from 1,000 in 2013. After seven editions, the competition lured the participation of more than 9,000 foreigners from close to 70 countries worldwide./.