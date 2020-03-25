Society Coca-Cola Vietnam donates 7.2 billion VND to COVID-19 prevention The Vietnam Red Cross Society (VRCS) on March 24 received a donation of over 7.2 billion VND (303,000 USD) from Coca-Cola Vietnam to support the country’s COVID-19 prevention and control efforts.

Society Food delivery by drones in Hanoi Using a drone to deliver banh mi – a strange and unique way to deliver a snack to your door - has been pioneered by a shop in Hanoi which is caught the eye of customers.

Society Foreign Ministry urges Vietnamese citizens to refrain from travels The Foreign Ministry has called on Vietnamese citizens abroad to refrain from travels between countries and to Vietnam in current time, amid the complicated developments of COVID-19.