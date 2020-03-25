Over 5.2 million USD donated to aid COVID-19 fight in one day
Donations for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) relief efforts received by the Vietnam Fatherland Font (VFF) Central Committee exceeded 125 billion VND (5.27 million USD) on March 24 alone, according to VFF President Tran Thanh Man.
VFF President Tran Thanh Man receives 2 billion VND in donation for COVID-19 relief efforts from the Vietnam Social Security on March 24. (Photo: VOV)
The largest contributors included VinGroup which donated 100 billion VND for purchases of medical equipment and supplies for COVID-19 containment effort; Toyota Vietnam with 10 billion VND; Vietnam Social Security (VSS) with 2 billion VND; and Hung Tuy furniture showroom with 1.5 billion VND.
At this time of hardship, these acts of kindness will contribute to the Party, military and people’s efforts to defeat the pandemic, Man said at the ceremony held in Hanoi for the reception of the donations on March 24.
He expressed his gratitude for the contributions, saying support from organizations and individuals both at home and overseas play a crucial part in Vietnam’s efforts to contain the spread of the virus.
He also expected the business community to continue donating resources to the COVID-19 prevention and control in response to the VFF Central Committee’s call.
Representatives of the donors thanked the VFF Central Committee for acting as a bridge between organizations and businesses across the nation for the concerted effort, noting they hope the donations will give extra motivation to people who are on the frontline in the battle against the pandemic.
They also hoped that businesses in Vietnam will soon overcome their difficulties and resume operations so life can return to normal./.