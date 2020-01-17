Business VN’s national forest stewardship standard effective from May The National Forest Stewardship Standard (NFSS) for Vietnam has been launched and will be effective from May 1 this year, according to the Vietnam Office of the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC).

Business Vietnam to develop 10-yeat seaport master plan Vietnam will develop a seaport master plan for 2021-30, with an aim to enhance infrastructure connectivity, reduce logistics costs and promote marine economic development.

Business Vietnam increases coal, ore and mineral imports Vietnam had a trade deficit of more than 1 billion USD with Australia last year, one year after the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) came into effect.

Business Reference exchange rate up 1 VND on January 17 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,157 VND/USD on January 17, up 1 VND from the previous day.