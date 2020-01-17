Over 67,000 orders made for VinFast vehicles in 2019
VinFast Trading and Production LLC on January 17 reported it had received over 17,000 orders for VinFast cars, and 50,000 others for electric motorcycles in 2019.
The car manufacturing factory of VinFast (Photo: VNA)
The company launched its first electric scooter Klara in November 2018, and to date, three more brands have been sold on the market, including Ludo, Impes and Klara S. Up to 45,118 scooters have been produced so far.
Last year, Vingroup joined the Vietnamese auto market by rolling out segment-A Fadil, SUV Lux SA 2.0 and sedan Lux A 2.0 brands. As many as 17,214 orders have made for the three models while VinFast has manufactured 15,300 vehicles so far.
In 2020, VinFast will introduce VinFast Lux V8, two crossover models, and electric buses to the market. The firm also plans to export electric cars to the US.
Currently, all of the VinFast vehicles are produced at the 335-hectare complex in Dinh Vu – Cat Hai Industrial Park, which is equipped with modern technology. The complex has a designed capacity of 250,000 cars, and 500,000 electric vehicles each year in the first phase./.