Over two tonnes of ivory and pangolin scales seized
Customs officers in the northern port city of Hai Phong have seized more than two tonnes of ivory tusks and pangolin scales, Radio The Voice of Vietnam (VOV) has reported.
The ivory and pangolin scales confiscated in the northern port city of Hai Phong. (Photo: vov.vn)
Hai Phong (VNS/VNA) – Customs officers in the northern port city of Hai Phong have seized more than two tonnes of ivory tusks and pangolin scales, Radio The Voice of Vietnam (VOV) has reported.
Up to 330kg of ivory and 1.7 tonnes of pangolin scales were found hidden in three containers left at VIP Greenport for a number of days. The containers came from Nigeria.
Goods in the containers were listed as a rare and protected type of wood which is listed as an endangered species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.
The shipments were determined to be from Mercury Resources Ltd. in Nigeria. The recipient was declared as Pama Mien Bac Import Export Trading Co. Ltd. However, verification pointed out this company didn’t operate at its registered address and its legal representative didn’t live at the residence named.
In related news, police in central Ha Tinh province have seized more than 5 tonnes of wild animals including snakes, iguanas, geckos and turtles.
The animals were found when officers stopped a coach travelling though Ky Anh township for inspection.
Nguyen Thanh Tan, 41, a resident from Dong Thap province, failed to show papers relating to the seized animals.
Investigations into the incidents are underway./.