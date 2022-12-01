Overall situation under good control: PM
Despite many difficulties, Vietnam has managed to keep the overall situation under good control with stable macro-economy and ensured major balances, including a trade surplus of over 10 billion USD, stated Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh while chairing a regular government meeting on December 1.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the meeting. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Despite many difficulties, Vietnam has managed to keep the overall situation under good control with stable macro-economy and ensured major balances, including a trade surplus of over 10 billion USD, stated Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh while chairing a regular government meeting on December 1.
PM Chinh noted that in November, the world situation continued to develop in a rapid and complicated way with increasing risk factors with world-wide effects. Inside the country, many measures were implemented to ensure the healthy development of specific markets such as securities and real estate, corporate bonds and banking, while there was a local shortage of petroleum, drugs and medical supplies.
In that context, the Government, ministries, sectors and localities rolled out timely measures, including the formation of working groups to solve specific issues, said the PM.
As a result, the economy was kept stable with State collection exceeding the target by over 276 trillion VND (11.19 billion USD). At the same time, the political stability, social order and safety have been also ensured, the country’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity maintained, and external relations strengthened, he stated.
An overview of the meeting (Photo: VNA)The Government leader held that there will be more difficulties and challenges in the future, while there is only one month left to complete all the yearly targets set by the National Assembly, requiring the application of flexible solutions.
Meanwhile, it is necessary to continue to deal with emerging problems such as the shortage of petrol, medicine and bio-products, and keep markets stable, while ensuring a warm and safe Lunar New Year (Tet) Festival for the people and the supply of commodities.
At the meeting, the Government will evaluate the socio-economic situation in November and the first 11 months of 2022, the implementation of socio-economic recovery and development programme, the disbursement of public capital so far this year, and the conduct of the three national target programmes.
Particularly, a draft resolution on tasks and solutions for the implementation of the socio-economic development plan and State budget estimate for 2023 will also be discussed./.